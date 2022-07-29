grantcountyreview.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS • Donald V. Wiseman
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA) Notice is given that on the 18th day of July, 2022, Kenneth Wiseman, whose address is 205 North Grant Street, Milbank, South Dakota 57252, was appointed As Personal Representative of the estate of Donald V. Wiseman. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months...
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022. The Town Board of Stockholm conducted its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m. with board members Lorraine Collins,Mark Anderson and Tim Nowick present. The minutes were read with a motion by Nowick seconded by Anderson to accept the minutes as read.
CITY OF MILBANK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TRANSFER OF RETAIL (ON-OFF SALE) MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE
TRANSFER OF RETAIL (ON-OFF SALE) Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Milbank, Grant County, South Dakota, will meet on Monday August 8, 2022 the Milbank Visitor Center located at 1001 East Fourth Avenue at 7:00 pm and will consider the following transfer application:. RB-2820...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Grant County Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Grant County Courthouse Community Room (basement) to consider in full or in part the following conditional use permit request by Dan Scoblic representing Big Stone American Legion on the following legally described property: Lot A in NE ¼ NE ¼ and Lots 1-3 Big Stone American Legion ADDN, Section 24-121-47 (Big Stone Township) Grant County, South Dakota:
Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022
Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022. The Grant County Commission met at 8:00 AM with Commissioners Buttke, Mach, Stengel, Street and Tostenson. Chairman Stengel called the meeting to order with a quorum present. Motion by Street and seconded by Buttke to approve the minutes of the July 5 and 6 meetings as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Minutes filed. Motion by Mach and seconded by Tostenson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022
Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022. PURSUANT TO DUE CALL AND NOTICE THEREOF, a special meeting of the City Council was duly held at City Hall, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The following members were present: Mayor Pat Raffety. Councilmen Mindy Rogers, Josh Karels, Roger Briggs, Mike Hanson and Craig Weinberg. Absent: none. Present from the staff: John Forman and Cynthia Schumacher. Public present: John Weyh, Holli Seehafer, Kathy Ward.
KELOLAND TV
Former Sisseton cop files civil rights lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sisseton Police Officer has filed a civil lawsuit that alleges the city of Sisseton, several named members of the police department and the Roberts County States Attorney violated her civil and statutory rights. Former officer Samantha LaCoe alleges that she was denied...
Summit School District 54-6 Board Proceedings • July 20, 2022
Summit School District 54-6 Board Proceedings • July 20, 2022. CONFLICTS DISCLOSURE: "an inquiry for conflicts disclosure prior to the consideration of any substantive matters; the person subject to this Act publicly discloses his or her interest in a contract, direct benefit or other conflict with any matter on the agenda; the person is excused from discussion and consideration of such matters; the board determines the matter underlying the conflict is fair, reasonable, and not contrary to the public interest; and the disclosure is included in the minutes which are publicly available."
farmforum.net
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
brookingsradio.com
Arrow Shot into Vehicle Tire
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot an arrow into the tire of a vehicle. It happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of this week on the 3200 block of Western Avenue South in Brookings. A 2013 Chevy Equinox was parked at the owner’s residence when it occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says the arrow caused $100 damage.
gowatertown.net
Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D.–A juvenile pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Castlewood. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday morning, just before 11 o’clock. The juvenile was walking north of South 3rd Avenue, while a vehicle was traveling east of Main Street.
gowatertown.net
Stabbing suspect in Brookings County turns himself in, posts bond
BROOKINGS, S.D.–A Brookings County stabbing suspect who was on the run and part of a nationwide search has turned himself in. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 44 year-old James Basham of Brookings turned himself in to authorities in Brookings on Thursday. An arrest warrant for Basham was...
gowatertown.net
Arrest warrant issued following high speed pursuit in Roberts County
SISSETON, S.D.–An arrest warrant was issued for a man who fled Roberts County Sheriff’s deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The deputies were trying to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 29 north of Peever. Spike strips were deployed that deflated the suspect vehicle’s...
kelo.com
Stabbing suspect turns himself into Brookings Police
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings County stabbing suspect who was on the run and part of a nationwide search has turned himself in. 44 year-old James Basham of Brookings turned himself in to authorities in Brookings on Thursday. An arrest warrant for Basham was issued on July 9th...
drgnews.com
Man from Clark, SD, sought in connection with domestic abuse situation; Police asking for the public’s assistance
The Clark Police Department is currently seeking public help locating 40-year-old Michael Timothy Ambrose of Clark. He has multiple charges pending and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The pending charges for Ambrose include:. Domestic Abuse – Kidnapping 2nd Degree. Domestic Abuse – Aggravated Assault – Strangulation...
