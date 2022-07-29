ESPN hires former Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler as a college-football analyst

ESPN has hired former Arizona State University quarterback Brock Osweiler as a college-football analyst for the upcoming season.

He will work with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor, the network announced.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” Osweiler said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

Osweiler played for ASU and 3 NFL teams

Osweiler played three seasons at ASU, from 2009-11. The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the NFL draft in 2012. He played for the Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019.

Steve Ackels, ESPN’s vice president for production, said in a statement that “Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators. He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth. We look forward to having him join our team this season.”

Osweiler lives in Scottsdale with his wife and two daughters.

