ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Times | The Times

Louisiana court blocks enforcement of horse racing safety legislation

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0gxStXUA00

Louisiana lawmakers were able to block enforcement of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) regulations Tuesday.

HISA was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and proposed regulations for a safer era in the sport of horseracing. On July 26, Attorney Jeff Landry and Terry Doughty of United States District Court won a victory in the preliminary injunction against rules created from HISA for the State of Louisiana.

Landry filed suit in June noting that the act effectively substitutes state regulatory commissions with a private corporation. Landry said, "Since becoming a State in 1812, Louisiana has not only regulated horseracing but also built an entire culture around it with the owners, trainers, jockeys, racetracks and patrons."

Bossier City's own racetrack, The Louisiana Downs said, " We have worked diligently, hand in hand, with the Horsemen’s Association, as well the Louisiana State Racing Commission for safer racing at our facility... safety has always been and continues to be our top priority at Louisiana Downs."

Landry said that the regulations are unclear, inconsistent and violate due process. "I will continue to do all that I legally can to halt them from taking effect in Louisiana,” said Landry.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Racing#State Of Louisiana#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Louisiana Downs#The Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy