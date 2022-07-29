Obituary: Wilmeda LaRue

arkadelphian.com
Obituary: Kylen McKinney
Kylen Jarrel McKinney was born on April 19, 2003, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Shellie Grice and Andrea McKinney. Kylen graduated from Malvern High School with his class of 2021 in Malvern, Arkansas. While attending, he participated in JROTC and was a member of the Malvern High School Leopards football team. Kylen was a kind and loving person. Wherever he was he always stole the show and lived life to the fullest. He was a people person and had an infectious smile. The family was of the utmost importance to him, and he enjoyed reuniting with all his family for a good time together showing nothing but laughter and love towards one another.
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: July 31-Aug. 6
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. July...
Death notice: Edward Mitchell
Edward Ray Mitchell, age 68, of Bismarck, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born to David Columbus Mitchell, Jr., and Jeanette (Mathews) Mitchell on December 9, 2022. Full obituary will be forthcoming. Funeral arrangements are pending at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Mickey to present ‘Preserving History and Culture’
Barry Mickey, Director of the Heritage House Museum of Montgomery County, will present “Preserving History and Culture in a Changing Environment” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society. This talk will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. in the board room at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (200 Whittington, Hot Springs). The event is free and open to the public.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, July 29
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
