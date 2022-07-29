Obituary: Wilmeda LaRue

Kylen Jarrel McKinney was born on April 19, 2003, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Shellie Grice and Andrea McKinney. Kylen graduated from Malvern High School with his class of 2021 in Malvern, Arkansas. While attending, he participated in JROTC and was a member of the Malvern High School Leopards football team. Kylen was a kind and loving person. Wherever he was he always stole the show and lived life to the fullest. He was a people person and had an infectious smile. The family was of the utmost importance to him, and he enjoyed reuniting with all his family for a good time together showing nothing but laughter and love towards one another.

MALVERN, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO