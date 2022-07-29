Take a look inside Tinder Founder’s brand new $35 million Bel-Air mansion.

luxurylaunches.com
SheKnows
Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Exit Ultra-Private $19 Million Beverly Hills Estate — See the Photos!
Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are on the move, so that means their $19 million home for the last eight years is officially on the market. The home is hidden from the street — we are talking high walls, a security gate, and tall hedges — and in a private community. That means it’s the ideal house for an A-list celebrity who doesn’t want to take any chances with the paparazzi peering in.
Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million
Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market. Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times. Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million
Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.
Leonardo DiCaprio Lists Remodeled Beverly Hills Mansion for Rent
Oscar-winning actor Leo DiCaprio is not only a star on the big screen, he’s also a successful real estate investor. The Wolf of Wall Street actor owns homes in the Los Angeles area, Malibu and Los Feliz as well as a posh Beverly Hills mansion that he has now listed for rent. The four bedroom and six bath pad spreads across 4,671 square feet of living space and can be rented for $32,500 per month. DiCaprio purchased the mansion in December of 2021 for $9.9 million.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound
The 49-acre retreat is about 50 miles outside Manhattan in the town of Pound Ridge.
Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month
Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
Prime real estate: Jeff Bezos’ parents just bought a mansion in this Miami neighborhood
Welcome to the neighborhood!
FOXBusiness
Greta Garbo’s former Beverly Hills estate goes on sale for $12M: 'Expansive view of the city and ocean'
The Beverly Hills estate of 1930s star Greta Garbo is on the market for $12 million. The home, which was built in 1937, was originally designed for the actress and her then-boyfriend, conductor Leopold Stokowski, the conductor for Disney’s "Fantasia." It’s now listed by Mark Mintz at Compass.
Popculture
Beyoncé's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion: Peek Inside
Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, is now in stores. Although it is her first solo album since Lemonade in 2016, she was very busy in the interim. One of those big projects was the 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign. The main commercial featured her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
ELLE DECOR
From the Archive: Tour Sarah Jessica Parker’s Relaxed Hamptons Retreat
This story originally appeared in the October 2005 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. Four years ago, when Eric Hughes began designing a weekend house in Bridgehampton, New York, for actress Sarah Jessica Parker, he knew he wanted to create a place that could handle sandy feet, damp bathing suits, and lots of people. He was a California boy who grew up in Newport Beach, so he knew all about beachy weekend life. What he was not, surprisingly, was an interior designer. A recent refugee from Hollywood, he had given up his job as ice president of production at Universal Pictures, where he had shepherded hit movies like Bride of Chucky and Bring It On. So despite the fact that he and Parker had been friends for years, he was a bit nervous about the undertaking.
architecturaldigest.com
David and Victoria Beckham Are Vacationing Aboard a $2-Million-Per-Week Superyacht
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly summering along the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast, Corsica, and Sardinia on a yacht dubbed Madsummer, according to the Daily Mail. The 95-meter vessel is available for private charter at the handsome price of roughly $1.926 million (£1.6 million) per week, touring the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in the winter. If they are indeed aboard, the Beckhams and their family have access to luxurious amenities that include a 12-meter swimming pool, spa, diving facilities, and a helipad.
