Volkswagen Group reveals flying taxi prototype

Volkswagen Owns a Large Number of the Best Luxury and Sports Car Brands
Some of the world’s best luxury and sports cars are part of the Volkswagen Group. Even some of the priciest vehicles, including the Bugatti brand and the Lamborghini, are technically owned by Volkswagen. Other brands, both domestic and overseas, are also part of the Volkswagen family, including Audi, Bentley, and Porsche. Here’s a brief history of how Volkswagen’s umbrella grew over time and a current roster of offerings.
Elon Musk’s longtime frenemy Herbert Diess sacked as CEO of Volkswagen
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a shock dismissal, Volkswagen Group’s board of directors fired the carmaker’s chief executive best known for steering the supertanker around in favor of a bright new future manufacturing electric vehicles.
Hyundai Boss Reveals How The 911 Inspired The Ioniq 6
If you haven't noticed, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have been on a mission recently. The group unveiled game-changing 800V charging architecture for its EVs. The Hyundai N Vision 74 completely took over social media for days after its debut, and the brand's cars are fast gaining a reputation for reliability and affordability.
Clues To How Mercedes-Benz Will Brace For Its Electric Future
"Following the successful launches of Mercedes-EQ models in recent months, we are taking the next step: To outline the plan for our future production setup," said Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz. The brand has indeed launched several new electrified models, including the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB. These models have and will continue to serve as the cornerstones of early electrification efforts at Mercedes-Benz.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
VW begins U.S. production of EV compact SUV in Tennessee
July 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said Tuesday it has begun U.S assembly of its electric compact SUV ID.4 at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The German automaker said it plans to deliver ID.4 SUVs produced in Tennessee as early as October and will ramp up production to 7,000 cars per month by the end of 2022. VW is actively hiring more than 1,000 new production workers through the end of the year and plans to further increase U.S. EV production next year.
Honda Reveals How New Electric SUV Was Designed
Honda is behind the competition with regards to electric vehicles, at least here in the United States. But that will soon change. The Japanese automaker will partner with General Motors to produce a new electric SUV model called the Prologue. It previously teased a design sketch of the Prologue, and has now shared a new video detailing the design process with the Los Angeles-based Honda Design team.
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Elon Musk Responds To Reports That Software Issues Led To Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess' Departure
Reports of Volkswagen AG VWAGY CEO Herbert Diess' exit from the company trickled in on Friday. A report by Automobilwoche suggested that the move was precipitated by disgruntlement among the Porsche and Piech families, which control the majority of voting shares at Volkswagen. What Happened: Diess, though strategically brilliant, was...
Lightyear announces Koenigsegg as investor and ‘technology-sharing partner’ for future EVs, like Lightyear 2
Solar EV manufacturer Lightyear has announced Swedish high-performance sports car manufacturer Koenigsegg as its latest investor. Furthermore, the latter will join Lightyear in a “technology-sharing partnership” in which both automakers will share proprietary and patented information to develop ultra-efficient vehicles like the upcoming Lightyear 2. Lightyear is a...
Senate deal would revive EV tax credits for GM, Tesla and Toyota
Automakers might just get the EV tax credit extension they've been hoping for. Bloomberg and InsideEVs claim Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act that would replace the 200,000-unit cap on federal EV tax credits with a system that would restore those perks for GM, Tesla and Toyota. According to Bloomberg's sources, the new approach is a compromise that would switch to price- and income-based limits, drop union manufacturing requirements and offer credits for used EVs.
Does my car have a recall? Chrysler, Audi, BMW among vehicle recalls this week
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 21 through 28, including vehicles from Chrysler and Audi.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Proposed US EV Tax Credit Will Make Tesla Semi Super Cheap
Just yesterday, we learned that there's a newly proposed US federal EV tax credit that could be signed into law soon. While the potential bill has all sorts of details related to consumer EVs, there's also a credit for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. If the new credit becomes law, the upcoming Tesla Semi will be much cheaper.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, 2023 Chevy Colorado, Volkswagen V.MO: Car News Headlines
Porsche's next 911 GT3 RS is just weeks out from its debut and prototypes are currently conducting some last-minute testing on the Nürburgring. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.
