Rennes agree deal with Tottenham for Joe Rodon loan

Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
Sevilla in advanced talks over loan deal for Man Utd's Alex Telles
Sevilla in talks to land Manchester United's Alex Telles.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Adama Traore hoping to leave Wolves; Tottenham & Chelsea interested
Adama Traore is hoping to secure a move away from Wolves before the end of the summer transfer window, 90min understands.
Joe Rodon joins Rennes on initial loan
Tottenham have confirmed that Joe Rodon has joined French side Rennes on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Diogo Jota's new Liverpool contract
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Diogo Jota's new contract at Anfield.
Brighton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
90min's preview of Brighton's 2022/23 Premier League campaign.
England to play the USWNT at Wembley in October friendly
Fresh from their Euro 2022 triumph, the FA have announced that England will play world champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
Leicester reject second Newcastle bid for James Maddison
Newcastle have up their offer for Leicester's James Maddison.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Orlando City signs Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC
Orlando City SC have signed Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from United Arab Emirates top division team Al-Ittihad Kalba SC. He joins through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend through 2023. “Wilder is a player that brings valuable...
Chelsea enquire about Kyle Walker-Peters as Denzel Dumfries alternative
Chelsea have asked Southampton about their valuation of Kyle Walker-Peters, 90min understands, as they continue talks over Inter's Denzel Dumfries.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle bid for James Maddison
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle's £40m bid for James Maddison.
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Chelsea agree to meet Brighton's Marc Cucurella price tag
Chelsea close on deal for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.
