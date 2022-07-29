Sarah Everard killer: Wayne Couzens loses bid to reduce whole-life term

www.bbc.com
Related
Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says
In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
Police officer accused of ‘acting out rape fantasy’ in messages to Wayne Couzens
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of “acting out a rape fantasy” following comments he made about restraining a teenage girl in a group Whatsapp with Sarah Everard’s killer.William Neville, 34, described the time he “pinned a 15-year-old girl going mental on the floor” as deploying a “struggle snuggle”, in a message to a group chat with six other officers, including Wayne Couzens.Neville, from Weybridge, Surrey, is charged alongside another serving Met constable, Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, with sending “grossly offensive” messages in the chat, called “Bottle and Stoppers”.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told...
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
Black man freed from prison after 44 years says in lawsuit he was framed by officials for attempted rape
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her
A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
NJ transgender woman transferred from women’s only prison after impregnating 2 inmates, report says
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
Black Man Spent 44 Years In Jail After Deputy Framed Him For Rape: Lawsuit
A Black man recently freed from prison after 44 years behind bars is suing officials who allegedly framed him for attempted rapes, NBC News reports. Vincent Simmons was originally convicted for the attempted aggravated rape of white teenage sisters in 1977. He was sentenced to consecutive, 50-year prison terms. Simmons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Buster Murdaugh's Life Now After Murders of Mother, Brother — and Father's Arrest
On June 7, 2021, Buster Murdaugh's life changed forever. That's the day that his father, Alex Murdaugh said he came home and found his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, gunned down on their 1,770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, S.C. The mother and son had been shot with two different guns and were found outside the home, near the dog kennels.
Orphaned Girls Read ‘Moving’ Letters to Mom and Dad Before Judge Sentences the Drunk Driver Who Killed Them
A 23-year-old California woman was sentenced Friday to at least 21 years in prison for a drunken hit-and-run crash that killed a young mother and father who were looking at Christmas lights with their three young daughters. Two of the orphaned girls spoke briefly in court to Grace Elizabeth Coleman...
Cable company ordered to pay billions to family of grandmother stabbed to death by worker
A cable company has been ordered by a Texas court to pay $7 billion in damages to a family for its role in the death of a grandmother.
BBC
Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cookstown: Man charged with murdering mother granted bail
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been granted bail. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
BBC
Hove mother who gave son non-prescribed medication sentenced
A woman who gave her disabled son non-prescribed medication has been given a suspended prison sentence. Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 48, gave her son, Mustafa, Citalopram, an antidepressant, between 1 and 27 September 2018. Mustafa died later that month. In May Mehmetaliogullari, of Hove, was cleared of attempted murder but was convicted...
BBC
Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim. Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court,...
BBC
Emma-Jayne Magson: Woman loses second appeal against murder conviction
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument has had a second appeal against her murder conviction thrown out. Emma-Jayne Magson was found guilty for a second time in March 2021 of murdering 26-year-old James Knight at her home in Leicester. Now the Court of Appeal has...
BBC
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
BBC
David Caldwell family fear they will never get justice
The daughter of a man killed by a Real IRA bomb in 2002 has said she fears that her family will never get justice. David Caldwell, a former UDR soldier, died after picking up a lunch box packed with explosives at a Territorial Army base in Londonderry in August 2002.
BBC
Joe Pooley: Lack of prison recall 'contributed to' murder
A vulnerable man was murdered by a violent offender who was "at large" and should have been in prison, a coroner has said. Joe Pooley, 22, was thrown in the River Gipping in Ipswich and held under the water in August 2018. Three people, including Luke Greenland, were jailed for...
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
Comments / 0