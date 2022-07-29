Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences

www.wandtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald & Review
Vendors flourish on busy Saturdays at Central Park Farmers Market
DECATUR — On Saturday mornings, Tina Sager is on the road by 4:30 a.m. She needs to get up as early as possible so she can make the two-hour trip north from Kell, the Marion County village where her family owns and operates Sager Farms, to Decatur in time to get set up and prepared for the Farmers Market.
WAND TV
Make A Wish grants Aria Maddox wish of an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Aria Maddox is finally granted her wish of an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course right in her own backyard. Aria originally wished to go to Disney World back in 2020 but, Covid came and delayed her plans for a while. Just recently, she changed her mind and wished for an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois : Drive-thru coffee shop opens in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-thru coffee shops opened in Shelbyville. Oliver Coffee Co. opened June 15 and already the shop has a few regular customers. Owners Tom and Hannah Shoaff moved to Shelbyville in March 2020 and had a baby in April. Hannah told WAND News it was a challenge to get coffee because there weren't any drive-thru coffee places in town.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: Giftshop spreading happiness in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - ‘Simply Yours’ in downtown Shelbyville has branded itself as the city’s quirky little gift shop. Inside the shop at 119 E Main Street, you can find unique toys, t-shirts, mugs, and snarky gifts. Families can visit the Make-N-Take station and bring home their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois : Shelbyville Chautauqua welcomes guests inside
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Located right in the middle of Forest Park is the Shelbyville Chautauqua. Built in 1903, the 20-sided building has no interior pillars and was used in the early 1900's for performances, events and political speakers. The Chautauqua movement brought people from all over to Shelbyville, said Mark Shanks.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois : Decades of helping people tie-the-knot
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - For more than 20 years, Darrell and Lisa Best have helped couples tie-the-knot. In September 1999, Darrell became ordained. He made that decision after his cousin married him and Lisa in 1984. It was just a few months after being ordained, the Best's took a leap of faith and bought an old fire truck to start a business called "Red Hot Weddings".
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
Community garden growing nothing but weeds
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana community garden isn’t growing anything but weeds now. People had been using the Lierman Community Garden for the last decade, but they aren’t able to get fresh produce this year. When you see the garden, it’s extremely overgrown. There are weeds everywhere taking over. One of the only signs […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Dinosaurs come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: Paddleboarding and kayaking on Lake Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - More than eleven thousand surface acres of water to explore, right here in Central Illinois. Lake Shelbyville is home to beaches, campsites, and marinas. Which makes the Shelby County spot perfect for a day trip or weekend away. “It’s pretty peaceful out here and it’s nice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbu.org
Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner
The tender of a community garden several years in the making on the city's Center Bluff says she's "heartbroken" after Peoria's community development department removed it. But the department's director said the property was in such a state that it was hard to tell what was actually being maintained, and what wasn't.
smilepolitely.com
Stango Cuisine is closing in Urbana and relocating to Champaign
This Sunday, July 31st, Stango Cuisine will close their Urbana restaurant inside the Lincoln Square Mall to relocate to Downtown Champaign. The Zambian restaurant is teaming up with barbecue restaurant Wood N' Hog to use the kitchen at 500 N Walnut Street. Stango will close this Sunday in Urbana and...
WAND TV
Tween Bootcamp' first cohort in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Image University' Tween Bootcamp' celebrated its first ever cohort at the Decatur Public Library. Jey Owens started this program when women in the community confided in her about their troubles with their young daughters. The girls aged 10 to 16 were taught proper manners, life skills, and etiquette.
wmay.com
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
smilepolitely.com
Champaign County History Museum is looking for Farm Aid attendees
Champaign County History Museum is planning a new exhibit about the first Farm Aid in 1985, and they are looking for people who attended to share their stories. Is that you or someone you know? You can direct message the museum or comment on the post below:
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
Comments / 0