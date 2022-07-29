1390granitecitysports.com
The Sartell Legion defeate the Farmington legion, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and very good defense. They put up seven big runs in the six inning, to give their lefty Jalen Vorpahl a great deal of support. Jalen threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.
