On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.

