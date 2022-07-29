www.harpersbazaar.com
Related
purewow.com
Jennifer Lopez Made the Grandma Sweater Totally Chic with Her Latest Paris Look
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It appears Princess Diana isn't the only one who can turn a grandma sweater into a major fashion moment. Recently,...
Jennifer Lopez Is The Latest To Try 'Barbiecore'—Her Hot Pink Halter Dress From Paris Might Take The Cake
As the enduring ‘Barbiecore’ lives on with its rich pink hues, sparkles, and classic girly glam, Jennifer Lopez is the latest stylish celeb to rock it. While this comes at a surprise to no one (as J.Lo is at the forefront of practically every summer style trend), her latest stunning sun dress is capturing fans’ hearts everywhere— it’s so romantic!
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Nicole Kidman Is Turning Up The Heat In This Black Bodysuit On Instagram—Hello, Curves!
Nicole Kidman is the queen of the red carpet – but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t nail more casual glam too! Case in point – the first picture in a four-image carousel that the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared to Instagram on July 9th. Is there anything she can’t wear?!
RELATED PEOPLE
Lupita Nyong'o dazzles in a burnt orange sequinned ensemble with flower décor shoulder detail as she attends the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily
She's a regular on the best dressed list at star-studded events across the globe. And fashion queen Lupita Nyong'o proved why she deserves the title once again as she pulled off yet another amazing look at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily on Monday. The actress, 39,...
In Style
Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
Sarah Hyland Delivers Neon Glamour in Orange Blazer Dress & Sparkling Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Hyland sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday in chic style. The “Modern Family” leading lady appeared on the late-night program...
Zoey Deutch's Vintage Moschino Dress Is Quite Literally Out of This World
Zoey Deutch is bringing designer style to the Milky Way. On July 27, the actor stepped out in New York City for a screening of her upcoming Hulu movie, "Not Okay," wearing a vintage Moschino dress that featured none other than our galaxy. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the ankle-length dress featured a cowl neck and a slit up the back of the dress for optimal walking purposes. Behind the various shades of blue are images of stars, moons, planets, comets, and all the things that make up our solar system. If you look close enough, you might even be able to see the big dipper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
Elle
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party
Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
Lisa Rinna Goes Bold in a Plunging Rose-Printed Catsuit & Glossy YSL Logo-Heel Pumps
Click here to read the full article. Lisa Rinna made an eye-catching appearance in a full YSL getup for a taping of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in New York City on Wednesday. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was spotted strutting her stuff on the streets of Manhattan donning a dramatic catsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a bold all-over red rose print. The black floral jersey jumpsuit, which retails for $2,990, made its debut on Saint Laurent’s spring ’22 runway. It also boasts a twisted bodice detail and structured shoulders. The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, also showed off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look at the Details of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Unbelievably Happy" After Paris Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are enjoying the newlywed life. The couple are in love as ever following their glamorous Paris honeymoon. While the vacation is over, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that they're still ecstatic following their whirlwind Vegas wedding. "They feel like they are the only two people in...
Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals
Click here to read the full article. If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload. Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings. Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed...
NYLON
Björk’s Daughter Makes Her Fashion Debut For Miu Miu
Miu Miu just added a new young muse to its roster: Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, daughter of Björk and Matthew Barney, an artist and film director. The 19-year-old, who also goes by the name Doa, stars in the brand’s latest jewelry campaign for its Fall 2022 collection, designed in collaboration with artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. The pieces are inspired by the duo’s 2015 sculpture series, A Thief Caught in the Act, and the result are rings, necklaces, and earrings in playful, colorful floral and pill-shaped designs.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Hints at Jay-Z and Solange's Elevator Fight in "Cozy"
If you're in need of a new self-love anthem, look no further than "Cozy." As the second track off Beyoncé's highly-anticipated album Renaissance, which dropped today, the energetic song celebrates the superstar's confidence and pride in herself. Singing in the chorus, she says that she feels, "Comfortable in my skin / Cozy with who I am," and, "I love myself, goddamn / Cozy, cozy."
Save Up to 69% Off on Designer Sundresses at Nordstrom Rack — Including a $27 Dress From a Royal-Approved Brand
Click here to read the full article. Despite the neverending heat wave, it’s always a good time to bring out the sundresses. Because warm weather is still going strong, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on their designer dresses. From Calvin Klein to Tommy Hilfiger, from Topshop to Steve Madden, there’s a maxi dress for everyone at this sale. You can snag a designer dress for up to 69 percent off for a limited time. And that’s one of many reasons we love Nordstrom Rack. So take the new season as a chance to treat yourself and snag something...
Comments / 0