Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

Lanes closures on Highway 61 in La Crescent start Monday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, August 4. Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge. The lanes will be closed through Thursday. Be aware, motorists traveling on Highway 61 Thursday night...
Minnesota boy involved in boating accident heads home after making miraculous recovery
A five-year-old is heading home from Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, after making a miraculous recovery from a boating accident. Vincent Koenig from Red Wing, was rescued from the Mississippi River after his family's boat was struck by a barge. While Vincent was wearing a life jacket, he was submerged underwater between 10 and 12 minutes. His dad spotted his orange shoes and pulled him ashore.
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair. Chris Schreier, president of Monroe County Agricultural Society and organizer of the fair said the weekend was a success. Since Wednesday, people of all ages enjoyed activities including pig and goat races, a talent competition and live music. These events are part of an age-old tradition...
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
Motorcycle Strikes Deer in Houston County
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Houston man was injured after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer over the weekend. The State Patrol's accident report says 60-year-old Mark Skadson was traveling west on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Rushford when his motorcycle hit the deer shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. The report says Skadson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
Charges: Woman Stole Identities to Defraud Rochester Area Credit Union
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges in Olmsted County for allegedly stealing a pair of identities and using them to defraud a Rochester credit union of over $20,000. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Maegen Fortin alleges that she opened two different accounts at separate Altra...
La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – In an email sent to La Crosse School District parents on Friday, Superintendent Aaron Engel says if the referendum doesn’t pass, and a new school isn’t built, all future high school students would go to Central High School. Engel says declining enrollment and...
Announcing: Where to Vote in Rochester and Olmsted County
Do you know where to vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022?. That day is a special election day for Minnesota's Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota's primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Some polling places have changed in the City of...
Plainview family carries on "an ole family tradition"
(ABC 6 News) - For over three decades, the Schreiber family has raised, trained, and shown draft horses in shows around the area. Sadly, six years ago, Merle Schreiber passed away, but his family is carrying on his dream. Merle and Jean Schreiber have raised their family and grown their...
Elton Hills Drive Bridge Finally Set To Reopen
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge is nearing completion and the traveling public can expect to use the bridge soon. A news release from the City of Rochester said the bridge is expected to reopen to the traveling public the week of August 8th. The new bridge has two travel lanes in each direction and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge, which include seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now
Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
