Staying Close: Adam Jones’ business keeps his roots in Cincinnati

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley
Seemingly every year, the Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the best recruiting classes in America. Part of that has to do with the allure and prestige of the university, with its rich football tradition. That alone makes the Crimson Tide a powerhouse recruiting, as many high school athletes’ top choice. But even some athletes […] The post Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
USC superstar commit Malachi Nelson shocks Lincoln Riley with decision to visit Texas A&M
USC standout commit QB Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to see Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The news comes justIt days after Nelson surpassed Arch Manning as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class. He previously was committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, when Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Norman for Southern California, he essentially took the top recruit with him.
Former Bear Trubisky impresses in Thursday training camp
Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws. Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice. According to a Pittsburgh reporter,...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24
An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
