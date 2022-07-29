The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

animenewsandfacts.com
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch performance analysis
If you are interested in purchasing the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 action role-playing game which launched late last month on July 29th 2022. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created an in-depth tech review checking the performance you can expect when playing the game on your Nintendo Switch. The game has been developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo exclusively for the Switch console and like its predecessors offers gamers a large open world environment to explore.
There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different
There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 101: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Where to Read Part 2 Online
Hey there! Today we will update you on Chainsaw Man 100 which the chapter 4 in Part 2 of the series. We will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Land of Lustrous Chapter 98 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates
Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
A Multiplayer StealthAction Game Set In Feudal Japan Has Been Announced By Witcher 3 Veterans.
A Witcher-based manga called The Witcher: Ronin, which recasts Geralt and the gang in feudal Japan, was successfully crowdfunded by CD Projekt in 2021. Former CD Projekt members are now attempting to go even further by establishing a firm called Dark Passenger and developing a brand-new online action game based in, you guessed it, medieval Japan.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s female protagonist has angered fans
NEW details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game have been revealed, and fans are concerned the series is going ‘woke’. A leak described how GTA 6 would feature two protagonists based on Bonnie and Clyde including a latina woman. It was also revealed that Rockstar wants to...
Digital Trends
Live A Live solves my biggest pet peeves with the RPG genre
The Nintendo Switch got a pair of high-profile role-playing games this month, but they couldn’t be more dissimilar. Live A Live is a remake of an influential 90s game that features retro visuals, turn-based tactical combat, and a breezy runtime. Xenoblade Chronicles 3, on the other hand, is a behemoth of an action-RPG that features a bevy of complex systems rolled out over a 150-hour adventure. It’s a tale of two RPGs.
The Best Year In Gaming History, According To Metacritic
Asking anyone what they think the best year was for video games can be like opening a can of worms. Of course, the topic will always be debated between individuals that vividly recall a winter spent with a favorite RPG or summer nights with friends crowded around a living room tv, but what does the industry at large say about the best year in gaming? It's easy to look through rose-tinted glasses and remember a favorite title the way you want to remember it, however it's much harder to argue with scores and reviews cemented by critics.
The Trilogy Will Be Completed In Xenoblade Chronicles 3 On Nintendo Switch, Although The Franchise Will Continue
Despite concluding the trilogy that began on the Wii, Monolith Soft‘s forthcoming RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch won’t mark the end of the series. Instead, players are anticipating further ventures in the future. Tetsuya Takahashi, the game’s director, stated this. According to Takahashi, Xenoblade Chronicles...
ComicBook
Square Enix's Manga Up App Sparks Debate Over Censored Content
There is no denying how popular manga is these days. From Japan to the United States and beyond, the industry is thriving in sales. Technology has made it easier than ever to pick up titles, and of course, online libraries are popping up by the day for subscribers. In fact, Square Enix just launched its own, but the service is contending with backlash thanks to some interesting censorship.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game Reportedly Getting New Switch Remaster
A new report has claimed that a popular first-party game that released on the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2012 will be getting remastered for Nintendo Switch in the coming year. Ever since the Switch launched back in 2017, we've seen a number of different titles remastered for the console. In a general sense, most of these remasters (or ports) were associated with games from the Wii U, given that these titles that came to the Switch predecessor never sold very well. And while we might still see some more Wii U ports in the future, it sounds like Nintendo is now looking to also bring back a fan-favorite game from the 3DS era.
Hotter than Dubai: US cities at risk of Middle Eastern temperatures by 2100
The climate crisis risks pushing many Americans into entirely new climatic realities, with a new analysis finding there are 16 US cities at risk of having summer temperatures on a par with locations in the Middle East by the end of the century. Heatwaves have roiled huge swaths of the...
The Verge
My war on animation
Imagine entering a house with an endless series of doors and corridors. Behind some of those doors are the most delightful things imaginable: feasts straight out of Redwall, unicorns, an endless supply of scenic vistas, and unionized workplaces. Behind other doors, however, are grotesque and terrifying jack-in-the-boxes that pop up the minute you crack the door open, blasting up to fill the entire frame, dangling lasciviously on rusty springs as a creaky, vaguely circus-themed song plays.
Pokemon speedrunner beats Let’s Go Pikachu in under three hours
Pokemon speedrunner Etchy has beaten their own world record
