The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

A new report has claimed that a popular first-party game that released on the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2012 will be getting remastered for Nintendo Switch in the coming year. Ever since the Switch launched back in 2017, we've seen a number of different titles remastered for the console. In a general sense, most of these remasters (or ports) were associated with games from the Wii U, given that these titles that came to the Switch predecessor never sold very well. And while we might still see some more Wii U ports in the future, it sounds like Nintendo is now looking to also bring back a fan-favorite game from the 3DS era.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO