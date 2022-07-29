These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

www.tipranks.com
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two dividend-paying pharmaceutical titans ought to keep crushing the broader markets for the foreseeable future.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are At Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally
Value investors love to pounce on low-priced stocks. However, both value and growth investors should get excited when those cheap stocks represent high-octane growth businesses.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
Stocks rally, closing out best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 59 points to 4,130, or 1.4%, and finished 9.1% higher for July. The index is still down 13.3% for the year, however.
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 29: What You Need to Know
After the hawkish move by the Fed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday brought us disappointing economic data. Yet, investors are showing surprising optimism, despite PCE inflation data coming in higher than expected. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Positive Territory; Chicago PMI Comes in Lower than Expected. Last Updated 4:15...
2 Top Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon and Alphabet are now relatively cheap in price and valuation.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
You don't have to look as far afield as hotels or cruises to find stocks that can ride the increase in travel and entertainment spending.
