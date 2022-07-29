Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner

Raleigh, N.C. — A crash Friday morning closed Poplar Springs Church Road near Old Stage Road in Garner after a car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off the road into a ditch. There was no update on the condition of the driver, but the car was badly damaged.

GARNER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO