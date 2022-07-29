Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner

www.wral.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
cbs17
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
6 injured in serious crash in Selma
Six people were injured in a head on collision Saturday afternoon in Selma.
Car crashes in ditch, closing road in Garner
Raleigh, N.C. — A crash Friday morning closed Poplar Springs Church Road near Old Stage Road in Garner after a car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off the road into a ditch. There was no update on the condition of the driver, but the car was badly damaged.
Several people injured in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
Several people were injured Saturday in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County.
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
cbs17
Pedestrian dead after collision with car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Fayetteville was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The...
2 displaced as Durham home heavily damaged by fire
Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire on Skybrook Lane.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Police rescue donkeys found in Zebulon neighborhood after storms spooked them
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department came to the rescue Saturday morning after they say two donkeys escaped their home during Friday night’s storms. “We think these babies got spooked in the storm,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. Police say the two were...
WXII 12
Burlington man shot shortly after altercation, taken to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is recovering from injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. According to a news release, just before 6 a.m. Burlington police, fire, and Alamance County EMS were called to the 700 block of Ross Street regarding the shooting. When they arrived, police officers found...
Body of co-pilot who ‘exited’ plane ahead of emergency landing found
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane before it made an emergency Friday afternoon landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead several hours later in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, according to authorities. Charles Hew Crooks, the plane’s co-pilot who was not wearing a parachute,...
'Maybe he fell': Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight
A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — The co-pilot of a small cargo plane died Friday after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing. News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He did not have a parachute.
WITN
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) — Authorities say the man who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport was 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks. He was the co-pilot of the plane. WRAL reports, he was identified late Friday evening. The plane was making an emergency...
Body of man who jumped or fell from plane found in Fuquay-Varina neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an emergency landing after having trouble with its landing gear. The person, who was not wearing a parachute, was found...
Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
