Video: Man Leaves Puppy in Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut, Gambles in Las Vegas Casino

Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
Video shows Las Vegas police officers rescuing puppy with mouth taped shut from hot car, handcuffing man
Las Vegas Metro police released video Thursday of security personnel and police rescuing a puppy left in a car parked at Las Vegas Strip casino with its mouth taped shut and as temperatures inside the vehicle reached triple digits.
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay
A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
Man shot twice as sale turns into robbery
A man arranged to meet somebody and make a sale in City Heights Friday, but he ended up getting shot in a robbery attempt, police said.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead identified
The kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead on Wednesday has been identified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.
Swift-water rescues reported as storm pummels Las Vegas valley
A 56-year-old woman was rescued late Thursday night as rains caused problems all over the valley. It was one of many rescues reported around the valley.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
eastcountymagazine.org
MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER
July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
Las Vegas police: Man beat woman, tried to steal dog he thought was his
A man accused of beating a woman while trying to steal her dog at Silverado Ranch Park had wrestled her to the ground because he believed the dog was his, an arrest report revealed
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
Checkpoint in Mission Bay nets nine DUI arrests
SAN DIEGO — Police arrested nine motorists on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Mission Bay, authorities said Sunday. Nine vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department. The checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave....
8 American children found living in car under unsanitary conditions in Tijuana
Eight American children, including a 7-month-old baby, were found living in squalor inside a vehicle in Tijuana and the children’s parents were taken into custody.
Chula Vista resident's security camera captures bobcat roaming in front of home
Jeff Mullin said he’s seen plenty of animals while living near Sunridge Park, but what his Ring camera captured earlier this week came as quite a shock.
UPDATE: Two fatally shot in northwest valley, Metro says
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call where two people were shot near the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Friday night.
Las Vegas police investigating shooting on Allen and Holly
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on Allen Lane and Holly Avenue that resulted in two persons being injured.
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 27-year-old man lost his life following a traffic collision early Friday near Serra Mesa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on the shoulder of Interstate 15. The officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a white Chevrolet box truck was heading north on I-15 near Friars Road [...]
