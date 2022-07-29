Fantasy Radar Week 8: Trade Deadline

ngscsports.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal
Luis Castillo seemed destined to be traded to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost every rumor indicated that one of the big market teams would get a deal done for the Cincinnati Reds ace. Instead, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and landed Castillo. But was it a good trade for Seattle? Let’s […] The post Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is upon us, and a handful of squads are pursuing new life with meaningful transactions. This year's trade deadline is a bit later than usual, as teams have until 6 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to file paperwork to the league's office to complete trades. Here...
Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline
Nationals star Juan Soto is not the only bat that Dodgers have expressed an interest in.
Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle
As was the case last season, the Seattle Mariners face quite an intriguing MLB trade deadline in the coming days. Ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto opted for low-risk, high-reward moves in an effort to provide his team with one last push to clinch a wild-card spot in the […] The post Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Mets News: Injury updates, deadline targets, more
After a week that consisted of two days off, the New York Mets are getting set for a weekend series with their division opponent, the Miami Marlins. The Mets enter this series with a 61-37 record, a three-game winning streak, and a three-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. It will be important to build on the recent momentum created against the Marlins, who are five games under .500.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud receives Saturday off
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. d'Arnaud will sit on the bench after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's starting catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 206 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.8% barrel rate and a...
Yankees’ pitcher preference at 2022 MLB trade deadline, revealed
The New York Yankees made a move to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. But New York isn’t done making high-profile moves. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have championship aspirations this season. So they are going to do whatever it takes to upgrade their roster. The Yankees’ next goal is to add starting pitching. Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed 4 Yankees starting pitching targets ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Betting value of trade deadline deals
The Professor has a stern warning for today’s class:. Before we generate our own hype, it’s important to take a deep breath before looking for betting value at the trade deadline. Take last season: the Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, but didn’t win the pennant even...
