Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 72: Evan Litwin, Lackawanna Trail HS

2022 Team Preview: Tamaqua Blue Raiders (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our offense needs to be more efficient than last year establishing the line of scrimmage to get the run game going. The passing game will also need to be better this year starting with better chemistry being built this offseason.”
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District’s communications and outreach director. “Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
Fire in Scranton forces families from home
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
One injured in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming. Officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that the driver of the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when they […]
16 To The Rescue: Phoebe
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Phoebe's world, pets take priority over treats, toys, and pretty much everything else. Phoebe lives here at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, and if there are people around, Phoebe is looking for any attention she can get. "My favorite part is she...
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Geisinger appoints its first Chief Wellness Officer
Danville, Pa. — Burnout and emotional exhaustion can creep up on anyone, physicians included. In order to help its employees, Geisinger Health System has appointed Susan Parisi, M.D., as its first Chief Wellness Officer. In this position, Dr. Parisi will work to provide mental health, professional fulfillment, and general well-bring support for Geisinger employees. In addition to mental health support, she'll oversee advocacy programs and initiatives for enhancing shared decision-making,...
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
