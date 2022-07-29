Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 72: Brian Cherry, Cheltenham HS

www.easternpafootball.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Outdoor Summer Fun: Go Chase These Waterfalls in Pa.
Léelo en español aquí. Did you know there are hidden waterfalls in Pennsylvania?. If you're looking to escape the hot temperatures and crowds, explore the stunning waterfalls that this state has to offer. From the north to the south, you can choose between about 180 bodies of...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
Bay Journal
Experience the wilderness of Pennsylvania's Grand Canyon
David Conard of Asheville, NC, stood next to his bike in a grassy area carved from the base of a steep mountainside along gently flowing Pine Creek. His stop was near the midway point of the breathtaking Grand Canyon — in Pennsylvania, not Arizona. Rippling past picnic tables and...
TreeTrails Adventures, a Fun New Ziplining Attraction, Opens in Trevose
A Holland resident using the ziplines at TreeTrails Adventures in Trevose. Visitors to and residents of Bucks County have a brand-new fun destination to experience, as TreeTrails Adventures opened its ziplining activities on Friday. Michele Haddon wrote about the exciting activities for the Bucks County Courier Times. The new ziplines...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Where Did These Last 43 Years (and mustache) Go?
I couldn't find a picture from 1979 but this was 1982 as I received the NJ Sportscaster of the Year award from Olympic swimming champion Debbie Meyer I couldn't find a picture from 1979 but this was 1982 as I received the NJ Sportscaster of the Year award from Olympic swimming champion Debbie Meyer.
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
After Operating It for Decades, Family Follows Through Sale of Brandywine Picnic Park in East Bradford
Brandywine Picnic Park, at the former Lenape Park site in East Bradford Township, has found its new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. Muhly Schorn III LLC acquired the 22-acre property on May 9 for $570,000 from the Capps Family, which operated the popular site for corporate and organizational get-togethers for decades. The park was originally listed in 2019 for $1.49 million.
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
TreeTrails opens in Trevose
TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
NBC Philadelphia
Truck Crashes Into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey
A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night. An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road. According to officials on scene, the driver was...
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
