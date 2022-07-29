Bills camp battles: Isaiah McKenzie catching opportunity with Jamison Crowder injury

www.buffalorumblings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk
As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
Bills Star Reportedly Limps Off, Leaves Practice On Cart
As we saw this Thursday with Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, a key member of the Buffalo Bills had to be carted off the field this Friday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Bills safety Micah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods
New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
fantasypros.com
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
Josh Allen Speaks Out On Fight: NFL World Reacts
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into it with a teammate during practice on Saturday. Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips hit him a bit too hard for his liking. Allen ended up getting upset with him after he got hit in his right shoulder.
Husker Hour: Fall Camp, Evan Bland, Position Preview: OL
Football heavy with fall camp in full swing
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns Week Eleven Prediction: Browns Vs Bills
After the Browns were predicted to beat the Dolphins in week ten, it will be the Bills Vs Browns. This will easily be the most difficult game for the Browns, and it won’t be easy for them to win. Browns’ Offense Will be Stalled. This Bills’ defense is...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Injury Update For Bills Star Micah Hyde, Who Left Practice On Cart
During this Friday's practice session for the Buffalo Bills, safety Micah Hyde went down with a lower body injury. He ultimately had to take a golf cart to the locker room. Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury after coming down with an interception in team drills. After limping to the sideline,...
Comments / 0