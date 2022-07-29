Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 72: Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire HS

www.easternpafootball.com
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Tourist in Lancaster? 3 Must-See Places in the CountyMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman running back Nick Singleton makes 'easy' choice to give back in hometown
Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey. The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.
The Big Hitter becomes first boxing match at FNB Field
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Saturday night marked the first of what JAB Promotions hopes will be many at FNB Field. The boxing promotions company, based in Harrisburg, along with the city of Harrisburg hosted the first ever boxing event right on FNB Field called The Big Hitter. The even featured local and regional boxers in […]
wesb.com
Greencastle To Meet Hollidaysburg In PA Little League Baseball State Championship
Greencastle earned an appearance in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championship Saturday with a 13-2 victory over Keystone in five innings at Pitt-Bradford. The win moved Greencastle’s tournament record to 3-0, and as the only undefeated team remaining, they’ll have two opportunities to book their trip to the Eastern Regional.
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
FOX43.com
BAPS hosts a 'backpack' night; Macri defeats All-Stars at I-70 | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — The concrete kid has been hard to beat, winning all over posse land but now he heads to a long stretch on the road and that starts with a wing dance. In Missouri at I-70 for the Rudeen Foundation race against the All-Stars. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri hit the road away from the Keystone State.
BBQ competitors are in Spring Grove for the sixth annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Competitors from all over the mid-Atlantic region are stationed in Spring Grove Community park for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship. Over 50 professional BBQ teams are competing for a $32,000 cash prize and the chance to compete in the annual Jack...
Alicia Jackson cold case subject of 'The Daily Crime' podcast
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. The case of Alicia Jackson is now the focus of a new podcast episode. The podcast, 'The Daily Crime', launched in 2021 and its latest episode (available on Aug. 1) will focus on the murder of Jackson.
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
theburgnews.com
Soldier, Athlete, Leader: Victoria McCallum blends talents, skills to make her mark in Harrisburg
You might say that Victoria McCallum has a very eclectic resume. It’s not everyday that you meet someone with the following credentials: artist, soldier, entrepreneur, athlete. She lives her life as an Army National Guard staff sergeant, a business owner and “Best Warrior” competitor. “Ultimately, I really...
MotorTrend Magazine
4 Rare Survivor Mustang Barn Finds Surface in Harrisburg
These days, a "barn find" can be found pretty much anywhere, the attribution finding itself applied to almost any car showing some amount of long-term storage. Finding cars in actual barns, however, is a trend that's in decline, which makes this quartet of no-reserve barn-find Mustangs being auctioned at Mecum's Harrisburg event all the rarer. The cars—all between model years 1969 and 1972—represent a solid cross-section of the autumn years of the first-generation Mustang, and they give us an interesting look into the mind and circumstances of their seller, Stephen Yousey.
PhillyBite
An Italian Tradition at Fenicci's in Hershey Pa
- This family-style restaurant serves authentic Italian and American dishes. For a delicious taste of Italian fare in Central Pennsylvania, visit Fenicci's in Hershey pa. This family-style eatery was established in 1935. Enjoy the family-style menu and a casual setting. Try a pizza or pasta from the casual menu. Feniccis...
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
Steve Miller Band cancels York Fair concert due to COVID-19
A performance by the Steve Miller Band with special guest Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at the York Fair Saturday night has been canceled. According to a post on the York Fair Facebook page, Steve Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancelation. The band has not released any statements about the cancelation or diagnosis on social media, though the band did cancel a show in Bridgeport, Conn., as well.
Mechanicsburg Man Arrested for Stalking
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Alan Sutton of Mechanicsburg. Sutton...
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Fugitive Wanted for June Murder in Harrisburg Captured in North Carolina
HARRISBURG, PA – A man wanted for a June murder in Harrisburg has been captured...
iheart.com
Hershey Says It Will Be Unable To Meet Halloween Demand
(Derry Township, PA) -- Hershey is giving candy fans some scary news ahead of Halloween. CEO Michele Buck says the company may not be able to "fully meet consumer demand" for the October holiday. Consumers are wanting more regular and Halloween-themed candy than the company can make, as of right now. Hershey sales have grown by double-digits compared to the same time last year, but it has not come without sacrifices in production. Supply chain issues, increased dairy prices and purchasing ingredients have all been part of the headache, which Buck says can largely be blamed on the war in Ukraine.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
abc27.com
Homicide suspect captured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina homicide suspect has been captured in Harrisburg. On July 26, the Harrisburg Police Criminal Investigation Division was advised there was a homicide suspect, from Greenville, North Carolina, being traced to the City of Harrisburg. According to abc27’s sister-station WNCT in Greenville, Andre’vious...
