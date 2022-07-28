Estelle “Stella” Johnson, 90, Rice

Paul Eugene Groethe, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at the Waters Church in Sartell, MN, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Visitation all be from 10:00-11:00 AM. A private burial service for the family will take place in North Dakota at a later date. Flowers and memorials are welcome.

