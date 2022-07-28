Pat Thomas, 90, Foley

July 2, 1923 - July 30, 2022. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rosemary O’Keefe Ebnet, age 99 of Sauk Rapids who entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

