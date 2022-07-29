West Virginia chemical workers join ICWUC/UFCW

www.dclabor.org
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in […]
Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party
Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Wheeling attorney elected to chair of West Virginia Republican Party
WHEELING- A Wheeling attorney has been elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. Elgine McArdle was chosen Saturday during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston. McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005. She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he […]
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 1 is a significant date for a lot of people throughout the state of West Virginia. Today training camp starts for high school teams throughout the state of West Virginia. Head coach of the Parkersburg Big Reds, Matt Kimes, says this date is similar to...
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule. –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Chestnut Brew Works moving to Westover bridge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, Chestnut Brew Works owner Bill Rittenour posted on Instagram that the brewery will be moving to a new location in Westover. The new location, marked on the map below, will have more parking, a kitchen and food menu, patio seating overlooking the Monongahela river, and three new brewing tanks […]
Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
Mayor Glenn Elliott Names 3 Alumni City Honorees
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. July 29, 2022 — Several West Liberty University alumni leaders were honored for service to the city this past Tuesday by Mayor Glenn Elliott at his annual State of the City Address. Alumni honorees include:. John B. Nanny ’70 (deceased), David McKinley ’95 and Dr. Bill...
Freshmen Faces: P Oliver Straw Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role
Looking at what freshman punter Oliver Straw brings to the table for West Virginia.
Officials report four Mid-Ohio Valley COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Four Mid-Ohio Valley residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 78-year-old Roane County woman, an 89-year-old Gilmer County woman, a 77-year-old Jackson County man and an 80-year-old Wood County woman were among 20 deaths listed in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report. The others ranged in age from a 59-year-old Kanawha County man to 92-year-old women from Berkeley and Kanawha counties.
Picture This: Razing a Fuss
PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
Free school supplies, haircuts, and more at Marshall County Back 2 School Fun Fair
It’s that time of the year when summer starts to whine down and Back-to-School events begin. Mark your calendars, The Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair is next Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the Moundsville Center at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary from 9:00 am until noon. Each Marshall County student will receive free school […]
