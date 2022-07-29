Wave of Opioid Overdoses Expected to Hit U.S. Rural, Urban Areas

www.ktbs.com
A lethal tick-borne disease is spreading in the US, driven by climate change
In early May, a woman in her 90s was hospitalized in Connecticut with a strange assortment of symptoms: confusion, nausea, chest pain, chills, and fever. Two weeks later, on May 17, she died. The culprit was a blacklegged tick, a minuscule arachnid about the size of a sesame seed when fully grown.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Polio found in US for the first time in years, New York officials say. What to know
Polio, a viral disease responsible for nationwide outbreaks during parts of the 20th century, was found in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 10 years, health officials in New York say. It “once caused widespread panic” in the country, particularly in the early 1950’s before the availability of...
US overdoses surged in 2020 – especially among people of color
Government data show mortality among Black and Native people increased dramatically during the first year of the pandemic
MedicalXpress
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
International Business Times
What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants
Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
TODAY.com
CDC warns of 'severe illness' in infants in multiple states due to parechovirus
A common childhood virus called parechovirus, which can cause severe illness in infants younger than 3 months, is spreading in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert issued Tuesday. Since May, the agency has received reports from health providers in multiple states of...
Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?
Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
Man loses leg to flesh-eating bacteria after taking dip in Florida waters
The infection, from microorganisms usually rampant in warmer waters, can also lead to death by quickly ravaging the body, and the chances of getting sick are growing as temperatures spike in otherwise cooler waters. An Alabama man who planned to spend a leisurely day swimming with his family while vacationing...
Covid cases are skyrocketing again. States have no new plans.
State health officials are out of ideas. They’ve told people to wear masks, socially distance and avoid crowds. They’ve reminded people about the availability of life-saving therapeutics. They’ve pleaded with people to get vaccinated and boosted. As the latest and most transmissible Covid-19 variant has sent case...
MedicalXpress
Troubling rise in suicides linked with common food preservative
A recent increase in fatal sodium nitrite poisonings has some health experts calling for stricter regulation of the substance. Sodium nitrite is a white salt commonly used in curing meat. But in recent years, it's also being used as a poison in suicides. Ontario has seen at least 28 sodium...
First U.S. Polio Case Detected in Close to a Decade
The first known case of polio in the U.S. since 2013 has turned up in the New York City metropolitan area, and healthcare workers are being advised to be “vigilant” for more potential cases. New York health officials said the affected individual is a Rockland County resident with...
How melioidosis, a potentially deadly disease caused by bacteria found in US soil and water for the first time, spreads and is treated
Melioidosis, the illness caused by the bacteria strain, has killed 10 to 50% of people infected in outbreaks worldwide, but antibiotics can treat it.
Deadly Bacteria Burkholderia Pseudomallei in U.S.: Melioidosis Symptoms
The bacteria have been discovered in the environment in the U.S. for the first time after an investigation of infections in Mississippi.
ScienceBlog.com
Coronavirus Jumped to Humans at Least Twice at Market in Wuhan, China
In a pair of related studies, published July 26, 2022 online via First Release in Science, researchers at University of California San Diego, with colleagues on four continents, show that the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 was at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, and resulted from at least two instances of the SARS-CoV-2 virus jumping from live animal hosts to humans working or shopping there.
