Wave of Opioid Overdoses Expected to Hit U.S. Rural, Urban Areas

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO