Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 18 years on U.S. heat

Business Insider
Beijing says it's 'natural' for the US to 'feel sour' after Boeing loses out to Airbus on $37 billion China plane deal
A spokesperson for US rival Boeing suggested "geopolitical differences" meant it missed out on the deal.A Chinese state-run newspaper said Sunday it was "natural" for the US to "feel sour." Beijing has said it's "natural" for the US to "feel sour" after three major Chinese airlines signed a deal to...
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
foodlogistics.com
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
AOL Corp
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Housing Market Crash Could See Values of Homes Plummet in These 11 States
According to Moody's Analytics, homes are now even more overvalued than they were during the 2000s housing market bubble.
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
What Happens in a Recession to House Prices?
Expect a "dampening" of home prices but not a plunge, an expert told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Asia's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude as it's unwilling to pay the higher prices that customers in India and elsewhere are offering
China's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude, according to Reuters. India among other buyers outbid China as countries compete for cheap Russian energy. "Sinopec may only lift a very small amount as their bids were too low for the Russians," sources told Reuters.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
