July 29 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
City of Elmira removing homeless encampments under Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
F. Oliver’s closes Ithaca location due to staffing troubles, community asked for ideas to fill vacancy
F. Oliver’s, a specialty foods business known for its oils, vinegars and other fresh ingredients, has closed its location at 154 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons. The business is based near the Finger Lakes region with stores in Canandaigua, Rochester and Clay, New York. After seeing much success at these locations, an additional store opened in Ithaca in 2012 to stimulate economic development, subsequently becoming a staple in the area.
Security Mutual appoints new Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company approved the promotion of Mary Ward to the position of Senior Vice President. Chief Financial Officer.
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
Sudha’s Emporium open in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new store looking to spice up some homecooked meals has arrived in Downtown Corning. Sudha's Emporium opened on East Market Street on Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the afternoon. The shop offers a wide variety of spices, kitchen decor, and other goods. Owner Shanti Venugopal was inspired to open the store by her mother, who passed away in December 2020. After her family moved to Corning 11 years ago for her husband's job, they needed a place to find spices.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Forest Home Drive intersection near Beebe Hall closed for two weeks
Cornell and Ithaca officials say the intersection of Forest Home Drive and Arboretum Road near Beebe Hall, the Cornell Botanic Gardens, and Beebe Lake on the Cornell campus is closed to all vehicle traffic from Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 12 for a sidewalk crossing improvement project. “The work...
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
