Wave of Opioid Overdoses Expected to Hit U.S. Rural, Urban Areas

If you haven't gotten your Covid booster shot yet, public health experts say BA.5 is a prime reason to get it — and soon. The Covid subvariant appears to be the virus's most transmissible strain thus far, powering a nationwide surge in new cases that hasn't slowed since March. That's a problem, even as hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low: The longer Covid circulates, the more likely it is to mutate into a form that's both transmissible and severe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO