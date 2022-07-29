ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Thomas Bailey
1d ago

I guess nobody mentioned the fact that in the useful lifetime of these panels they wont manage to produce enough power to ever cover the original cost of construction and installation or the cost of removal and disposal.

2
KPCW

Wasatch County taxpayers can expect to pay 24% more for water this year

Residents of Wasatch County received their tax notices over the past week, which included potential tax-rate increases. Along with assessed values of their properties, Wasatch County taxpayers also learned the rates of taxes they’ll pay on them. But any tax rates that increase over last year’s aren’t official until after public hearings and official certifications occur.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Man missing in Wasatch County found deceased

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man missing in Wasatch County has been found deceased three days after he was last seen. Officials said Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen July 28 in the area of Daniels Summit Lodge. They announced he was located on Sunday approximately 1.5 miles...
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake breaks 62-year-old triple-digit heat record; flood watch issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — This month is now officially one for the record books in Utah's capital city. The high temperature reached 100 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday afternoon, marking the 16th day this month where temperatures reached triple-digits — the most of any month since the National Weather Service began collecting city weather data in 1874. The previous record was 15 days set in July 1960.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing man in Payson Canyon found

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County Sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Daniel Kory Walker, of Spanish Fork. The Western States Aerial Search is conducting a drone search of the Payson Canyon area near Walker’s car. Ground search will resume Sunday morning. July 30, 2022, 3:00...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Body of Brian Hayes of Grantsville found in community search

A Grantsville man was found dead in local mountains last week after a search with support from local law enforcement and community members. The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Highway Patrol responds to serious vehicle crashes on I-70 and I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a pair of vehicle crashes Friday on I-70 and I-80. Crash on I-70 According to the UHP, the incident, involving seven vehicles, occurred along I-70 near milepost 120 in Emery County at 4:06 p.m. The UHP reports there were injuries as a result of the crash. However, there were no fatalities.
ABC4

POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located.  Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since.  Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman in serious condition after head-on collision on US-6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 were closed in Utah County due to a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a woman was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 when she tried to pass on double yellow lines around a blind corner. At mile marker 193, she hit an eastbound-moving GMC pickup truck head-on.
Daily Herald

Man dies of injuries from Saturday beating, hanging

OGDEN — A 23-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a brutal attack last weekend, police said Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not released, died at a hospital, Ogden Police Lt. William Farr said. A Utah County man is accused of randomly attacking the man Saturday and...
OGDEN, UT

