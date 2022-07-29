A Grantsville man was found dead in local mountains last week after a search with support from local law enforcement and community members. The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.

GRANTSVILLE, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO