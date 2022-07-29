When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

Sometimes when you order an item online or even purchase from a big box retail store and get it home, it's not quite what you expect. There could be missing parts or the product in the box is slightly damaged, or it just isn't exactly what you wanted. If these issues occur, it's always helpful to know the store's return policy so that you can quickly take care of the problem and either get a replacement or a refund for what you purchased.

RETAIL ・ 16 DAYS AGO