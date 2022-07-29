www.newsandsentinel.com
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
woay.com
DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Give: Appalachian flood victims need your help
Mountain State residents are always ready to help when disaster strikes our neighbors, and right now there are folks in Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia in desperate need of help after being hit by flooding and storms. By Monday morning, the death toll in Kentucky was 30, though the governor said bodies have since been recovered that are not yet part of that number.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Road in Parkersburg are a total loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M. Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Road in Parkersburg. A trailer home on School Road in Parkersburg is a total loss. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. WTAP has a reporter...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports July 29:. * Tonia D. Westenfeld, 42, of Parkersburg, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass. * Gwendolen J. Backus, 21, of Belpre, was cited for a stop sign violation. July 18. * Charles J. Cotton, 51, of...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule. –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties
CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
