Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Person
Jim Justice
Give: Appalachian flood victims need your help

Mountain State residents are always ready to help when disaster strikes our neighbors, and right now there are folks in Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia in desperate need of help after being hit by flooding and storms. By Monday morning, the death toll in Kentucky was 30, though the governor said bodies have since been recovered that are not yet part of that number.
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
#Covid#General Health#Dhhr#Justice#West Virginians
Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports July 29:. * Tonia D. Westenfeld, 42, of Parkersburg, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass. * Gwendolen J. Backus, 21, of Belpre, was cited for a stop sign violation. July 18. * Charles J. Cotton, 51, of...
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule.  –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
