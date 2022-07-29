ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Social Media reacts to the commitment of 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc to the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVbrw_0gxS1aZW00

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better in the month of July for the Oklahoma Sooners, they found another way to top it, gaining a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, a top 100 prospect out of Florida, chose the Sooners over the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Florida Gators to be with Todd Bates and Brent Venables. While at Clemson, Venables and Bates were recruiting LeBlanc heavily and were considered the favorites to land the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman.

Adding another four-star commitment just a few days after Jasiah Wagoner’s pledge to OU pushed the Sooners to No. 6 in the 247Sports composite team rankings. And the crazy thing is they’re not done yet.

The Sooners are still the heavy favorites for four-star defensive backs, Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson. They have several more defensive line prospects they could add, including five-star DL David Hicks.

The 2023 recruiting class has a chance to be one of the highest-rated groups ever for Oklahoma.

Enjoying the good times from an incredible month, here are some of the best social media reactions to the commitment of Derrick LeBlanc.

Getting Better Every Day

It all starts up front

Crushing It

Homecoming

Sooner Born, Sooner Bred

Crazy that there's more coming

There's only 1

Nah, it's Over

No need for concern

Boomer Sooner

You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it

Super Friends! Unite!

Brent Venables effect

Summer of Brent

There's only 1 Oklahoma!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for the Sooners

Since December of 2020, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some times. You can see it when looking at the body transformations of the Sooners on the roster, the way recruits talk about Oklahoma, and the momentum on the trail the Sooners are enjoying. There will be many media members and fans with a lot of crow to eat. Many narratives anywhere from Venables is a middling recruiter to Oklahoma would not be able to recruit the west coast/California anymore to implications that the Sooners would no longer be able to get Five-Star QBs. All those narratives have been quieted, and there is one left that Oklahoma will fall off despite having a top-five roster in the sport, and I wouldn’t say I like that narrative’s odds either.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job

Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC’s openness to future conference realignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman RB Gavin Sawchuk

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. We will introduce you to these new faces periodically into the summer months Today, we present incoming freshman RB Gavin Sawchuk. Gavin was rated the number four RB in his class, and 61st overall prospect according to ESPN.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Davis
Person
Brent Venables
247Sports

Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. “Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Dl#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Florida Gators#Clemson
okctalk.com

Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)

Re: Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena) If we are to have a MAPS 5 proposal, I'm looking forward to seeing the Lists of projects. 1. New NBA arena with a Thunder Live Entertainment District. Capacity 20,200 seats. 2. New Opra House / Theatre. Capacity 8,000 seats. 3. New Esports arena...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox4news.com

Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Correctional officer killed at Oklahoma prison

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility died after an inmate attack, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC). The ODOC said when a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, an inmate attacked the officer. The...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy