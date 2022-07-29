Social Media reacts to the commitment of 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc to the Oklahoma Sooners

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better in the month of July for the Oklahoma Sooners, they found another way to top it, gaining a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, a top 100 prospect out of Florida, chose the Sooners over the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Florida Gators to be with Todd Bates and Brent Venables. While at Clemson, Venables and Bates were recruiting LeBlanc heavily and were considered the favorites to land the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman.

Adding another four-star commitment just a few days after Jasiah Wagoner’s pledge to OU pushed the Sooners to No. 6 in the 247Sports composite team rankings. And the crazy thing is they’re not done yet.

The Sooners are still the heavy favorites for four-star defensive backs, Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson. They have several more defensive line prospects they could add, including five-star DL David Hicks.

The 2023 recruiting class has a chance to be one of the highest-rated groups ever for Oklahoma.

Enjoying the good times from an incredible month, here are some of the best social media reactions to the commitment of Derrick LeBlanc.

