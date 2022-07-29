Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill

river967.com
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, July 31-Aug. 10
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
designandlivingmagazine.com
Beach Hues Meet Grand Views
Kevin and Jean Moug have been clients and friends of Linda Birmingham of dw2 for years. She has assisted with elements of their Fargo home where they raised their family. When their girls graduated and moved out, they felt it was time to downsize to a townhome and Birmingham was lucky enough to lead the charge in that project. When they approached her to assist with the new build, she, of course, was thrilled again with the challenge.
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night
Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine. You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now. Story Source: Airbnb, Only In Your State Minnesota. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
fox9.com
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday
Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday. The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC...
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day
St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut
Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
Unreal: Watch 6 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
