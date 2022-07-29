South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

b1027.com
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
Gas prices lowering in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are starting to get some relief at the pump. Gas prices have been going down slowly — right now the national average is $4.26. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week. According to AAA,...
Sioux Falls Canaries to Undergo Another Name Change
The birds are doing it again! Yep, the Sioux Falls Canaries are changing their name yet again, but it's only for one night. On Friday night (July 29), the Canaries will be known as the "Sioux Falls Dudes." As in "The Dude" from the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski" starring Jeff Bridges.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Emu-tional moment in the chronicle of Blue, the Dell Rapids emu
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
South Dakota completes update of Missing Persons website
An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
How Many South Dakota Fairs Will You Attend This Month? [LIST]
When you think of all the things you can do at a county or state fair it's like imagining you're walking into a candy store or toy store for the first time. There is so much to see, do, and eat!. Such a wide variety of entertainment. From your toddler...
Illegal Baby Names In North Dakota & America
Anything goes for the most part, but there are a few exceptions.
Have You Had the Best Fair Food In South Dakota and the Five State Area?
One of my dearest friends spends hours watching food preparation and recipe shows, with and without her cat at her side. Your first thought may be "that is weird!" But, not so fast!. She's not alone, in fact, she is one of over 58 million women who are watching the...
VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before
Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake. Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there...
