Lincoln, NE

Maha weekend (Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza, PUP, RBCF); Lincoln Exposed weekend; Wavves Sunday…

By Christopher
lazy-i.com
 4 days ago
lazy-i.com

1011now.com

Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing

DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
DENTON, NE
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE
siouxfalls.business

Omaha-based IV hydration spa expands to Sioux Falls

A new spa focused on IV therapy is planning to open in August in western Sioux Falls. Live Hydration Spa, based out of Omaha, is opening a franchise in a retail center near Louise Avenue and 57th Street. Other businesses at Village on Louise include Noodles & Company, Olive Destination and Barre3.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Omaha 'Farmers Market' Switch This Sunday

Organizers say the "Omaha Farmers Market" will relocate its Sunday market this weekend to accomodate the "Maha Music Festival" in Aksarben Village. The Sunday market will take place across Center Street at UNO's Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

First Street driver hits power pole

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7

OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Well Done: Company’s Best Interests at Stake for Omaha Steaks CEO

Todd Simon doesn’t quite recall his first job at Omaha Steaks, which is understandable. He spent his first years bouncing between a dozen of what he called “mini apprenticeships,” throughout the family-owned company Todd’s great-great-grandfather (B.A. Simon) and great-granduncle (J.J. Simon) started as a small butcher shop in downtown Omaha 100 years ago. The Simon family has since expanded Omaha Steaks into a world-famous brand.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a rundown of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 28-August 6.
LINCOLN, NE
kjan.com

Olson and York crowned Cass County Fair Queen and King

The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen contest was held on Thursday night in front of the gardens at the Cass County Community Center. Keira Olson was named the 2022 Queen and Bryan York was named King. Olson is the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic and is a member of the Pymosa 4-H club. York is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic and he is a member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club and the Atlantic FFA.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Statue of Mary stolen from Mary Our Queen church

OMAHA, Neb. — Someone stole a statue of Mary from an Omaha church. The Rev. Mark Lim, pastor of Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, noticed the statue’s absence Thursday morning. He hopes whoever stole Mary from the side of the church returns her, as it’s an important gathering...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Hey – Wait a Minute…

Granted – I would like some cooler weather – and like everyone else in agriculture, I would be so grateful for a cloudy day with a steady, gentle rain! But – I am nowhere, no way, ready for fall!. So – please quit advertising all of the...
GRANT, NE

