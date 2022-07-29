Maha weekend (Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza, PUP, RBCF); Lincoln Exposed weekend; Wavves Sunday…

lazy-i.com
Pop artist icon to open exhibition in Omaha gallery
The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery
1011now.com
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will...
klkntv.com
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Lincoln Iris Society's annual iris sale today
Are you interested in acquiring bearded irises for your garden? A wide selection is available today, July 30, at the Lincoln Iris Society's public sale and auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an auction of newer varieties at 11 a.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane.
siouxfalls.business
Omaha-based IV hydration spa expands to Sioux Falls
A new spa focused on IV therapy is planning to open in August in western Sioux Falls. Live Hydration Spa, based out of Omaha, is opening a franchise in a retail center near Louise Avenue and 57th Street. Other businesses at Village on Louise include Noodles & Company, Olive Destination and Barre3.
Omaha-filmed movie 'It Snows All the Time' premieres Friday starring locals
A locally filmed movie premieres Friday and is raising awareness about dementia. It stars Omaha natives John Beasley and Erich Hover and other actors like Tatyana Ali and Sterling Knight.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
iheart.com
Omaha 'Farmers Market' Switch This Sunday
Organizers say the "Omaha Farmers Market" will relocate its Sunday market this weekend to accomodate the "Maha Music Festival" in Aksarben Village. The Sunday market will take place across Center Street at UNO's Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KETV.com
Meet Galactus, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Galactus — a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois — is intelligent, athletic and ready to find his life's purpose!. He enjoys working-type activities, such as nose work and...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
omahamagazine.com
Well Done: Company’s Best Interests at Stake for Omaha Steaks CEO
Todd Simon doesn’t quite recall his first job at Omaha Steaks, which is understandable. He spent his first years bouncing between a dozen of what he called “mini apprenticeships,” throughout the family-owned company Todd’s great-great-grandfather (B.A. Simon) and great-granduncle (J.J. Simon) started as a small butcher shop in downtown Omaha 100 years ago. The Simon family has since expanded Omaha Steaks into a world-famous brand.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a rundown of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 28-August 6.
kjan.com
Olson and York crowned Cass County Fair Queen and King
The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen contest was held on Thursday night in front of the gardens at the Cass County Community Center. Keira Olson was named the 2022 Queen and Bryan York was named King. Olson is the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic and is a member of the Pymosa 4-H club. York is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic and he is a member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club and the Atlantic FFA.
KETV.com
Statue of Mary stolen from Mary Our Queen church
OMAHA, Neb. — Someone stole a statue of Mary from an Omaha church. The Rev. Mark Lim, pastor of Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, noticed the statue’s absence Thursday morning. He hopes whoever stole Mary from the side of the church returns her, as it’s an important gathering...
The Nebraska City News Press
Hey – Wait a Minute…
Granted – I would like some cooler weather – and like everyone else in agriculture, I would be so grateful for a cloudy day with a steady, gentle rain! But – I am nowhere, no way, ready for fall!. So – please quit advertising all of the...
