Maha weekend (Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza, PUP, RBCF); Lincoln Exposed weekend; Wavves Sunday…

The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen contest was held on Thursday night in front of the gardens at the Cass County Community Center. Keira Olson was named the 2022 Queen and Bryan York was named King. Olson is the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic and is a member of the Pymosa 4-H club. York is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic and he is a member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club and the Atlantic FFA.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO