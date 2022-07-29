World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

lonestar923.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas, congratulate Pastor Rosia J Harmon on her 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
New downtown Tyler venue a place to 'come together'
A new downtown Tyler event venue is set to open in September in the old Jake’s on the Square building. S.E. Greene, owner of the new venue and CEO of Verde X, said there's no limit to the types of events that can be held in the new venue called One Eleven on East Erwin Street. He said a big theme of the venue is “come together."
SPECIAL REPORT: Elvis in East Texas | Where did the King of Rock and Roll perform in the Pineywoods?
GLADEWATER, Texas — The "King of Rock and Roll has been trending recently thanks to the new biopic “Elvis“ in movie theaters across in the nation. It takes some East Texans back to the days when he shook, rattled and rolled through the area -- leaving behind many memories in their hearts.
A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
Cody Tate of Whiskey Myers & Cody Canada ‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ in Tyler, TX
This past Friday Cody Canada and the Departed stopped by Tyler, TX, for a show at iconic Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ... Where they welcomed a very special surprise guest to the stage. The guys from Whiskey Myers are all from around the Tyler area, most still live near by, and...
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Jacksonville Fire Department Splash Day
The Jacksonville Fire Department on Saturday held its annual Splash Day at Nichols Green Park Splash Pad. The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., began about five years ago. However, this is the first year the event has taken place following the pandemic, according to EMS Coordinator Alicia Whetsell.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County accident
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I love...
Male juvenile dead after a hit-and-run crash in Gun Barrel City (Gun Barrel City, TX)
Male juvenile dead after a hit-and-run crash in Gun Barrel City (Gun Barrel City, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a juvenile lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in Gun Barrel City. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the area of South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street [...]
Tyler police responding to reported pin-in crash at S. Broadway Ave., Grande Blvd. intersection
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection. The crash occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. around 7:25 p.m. Witnesses tell CBS19 at least one vehicle is overturned, and traffic is backed up in...
KLTV
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series
LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
