ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

By Buddy Logan
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

New downtown Tyler venue a place to 'come together'

A new downtown Tyler event venue is set to open in September in the old Jake’s on the Square building. S.E. Greene, owner of the new venue and CEO of Verde X, said there's no limit to the types of events that can be held in the new venue called One Eleven on East Erwin Street. He said a big theme of the venue is “come together."
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Jacksonville Fire Department Splash Day

The Jacksonville Fire Department on Saturday held its annual Splash Day at Nichols Green Park Splash Pad. The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., began about five years ago. However, this is the first year the event has taken place following the pandemic, according to EMS Coordinator Alicia Whetsell.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Eater#Canes#City Music#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Raising Cane#Tx#Tmz#The Las Vegas Strip#Texas Toast
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series

LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy