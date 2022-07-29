Preservation Parks Wetland Restoration Project Receives $400,000 Grant Award

1808delaware.com
Related
Mount Vernon News
Ohio EPA investigating Mount Vernon’s lime sludge storage
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started an investigation into Mount Vernon’s activities with lime sludge that was being removed from lagoons at its water treatment plant to keep them operational. Mount Vernon resident David Daniels complained to City Council on Monday that they lacked the proper permits...
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Take a Family Trip to the Ohio State Fair today, July 30!
COLUMBUS—The stakes are high for the bovine-packed first weekend of the Ohio State Fair! Join us today, Saturday, July 30 for a plethora of exciting cattle competitions, free live music, artistic displays, delicious Fair foods, and entertainment galore. Here’s a glimpse of what the Fair has to offer today,...
As Delaware hits pause on project proposals, developers worry about delays, costs
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Delaware is so overwhelmed with project proposals that it sent a message to developers saying it is pausing applications. The email that went out last week states that “previously submitted or discussed to-be-potentially-submitted concept plans located outside of the city of Delaware are not being advanced […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
delawareohiohistory.org
Journey to Delaware County
Exhibit shows how feds’ actions drew settlers from the East. The Delaware County Historical Society not only documents local history; it also has a history of its own. The society will turn 75 years old in November, having been formed in 1947, when some residents were concerned that expansion of the Delaware Dam project would flood a historic cemetery in Marlboro Township, executive director Donna Meyer said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
travelawaits.com
10 Unique Stops On Ohio’s Covered Bridge Scenic Byway Perfect For A Fall Drive
There are days on a vacation when you want to go everywhere, see everything, do everything. And there are other days when it’s time to slow the pace, savor the sights, and breathe deeply. The Wayne National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway (is that the longest name ever?) in Ohio is perfect when you want a slower, relaxed pace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Intel’s Impact: Water and sewer deal means Columbus draws from New Albany’s windfall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A water and sewer agreement Columbus City Council approved this week means the city will tap into New Albany’s economic bounty from Intel Corp. and surrounding development. In addition to private users paying their utility bills, New Albany will pay as much as $10.5 million to Columbus as land […]
Otterbein, Antioch Chart Exciting New Course
There was some exciting news academic news this past week from just over the Delaware County line in downtown Westerville that we thought we would share with our readers. Otterbein University and Antioch University have unveiled a unique partnership that has the potential to revolutionize higher education through creation of a new, national private university system – the first of its kind.
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0