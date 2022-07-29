SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor has finalized rules for the employment of domestic workers in an effort to define pay and record keeping. The amended rules apply to individuals who are employed to perform tasks in someone’s home, like as a nanny, caregiver or housekeeper. The rules clarify that domestic workers must be paid for all hours worked, including time and a half for overtime. It also set rules for when meals or lodging costs can be deducted from a paycheck.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO