Team bonding a focal point for Spartans

Terrance “Terry” Yahnke, 78, of Slinger, formerly of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2022, at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Terry was born on October 24, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor (nee Heintz). On May 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sweeney in Milwaukee. Terry was a proud graduate of Marquette University and spent the majority of his life as a realtor. In his spare time, he enjoyed baking and will be remembered for his cheesecakes.

