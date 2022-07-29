Team bonding a focal point for Spartans

www.gmtoday.com
Illinois Football: Illini first in on future superstar Wisconsin linebacker
The Illinois football team is focusing on the future with one of their latest scholarship offers. The state of Wisconsin hasn’t been the nicest to the Illini over the years when it comes to recruiting. We tend to not get a ton of talent from this area, but Bret Bielema has been trying to buck that trend.
NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth returns to Kaukauna’s Wisconsin International Raceway
KAUKAUNA — Former NASCAR Cup Champion Matt Kenseth is expected to be in the field for Tuesday’s Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The race begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. TICKET INFO. This marks Kenseth’s first visit to the Fox...
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Craig A. Roberts
“He’s such a nice guy” is the comment made by so many people who have met Craig Roberts. Craig Anthony Roberts, age 58, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after battling polycystic kidney and liver disease for many years. Craig was born on August 17,...
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
It’s Mike Hermann Day
HARTFORD — It’s Mike Hermann Day in Hartford. The Common Council announced that July 29 would be named in the Parks & Recreation Department director’s honor to celebrate his last day before retiring after 38 1/2 years working for the city. “It is quite an honor to...
Terrance ‘Terry’ Yahnke
Terrance “Terry” Yahnke, 78, of Slinger, formerly of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2022, at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Terry was born on October 24, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor (nee Heintz). On May 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sweeney in Milwaukee. Terry was a proud graduate of Marquette University and spent the majority of his life as a realtor. In his spare time, he enjoyed baking and will be remembered for his cheesecakes.
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
Kiwanis of Germantown host A Taste of Germantown
The Lattitude Cafe (top photo)was one of several local cafes and restaurants that served attendees at A Taste of Germantown, which was held at Germantown’s Fireman’s Park on July 28. The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown.The band Fender Bender (second from bottom row on left) performed at the event. Other food vendors at A Taste of Germantown included Marko’s Pizza (second from bottom row on left), Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds and Sandwiches (bottom row on right) and Smoked 225 (bottom row on left).
Billie Kay Coursume
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Robert R. Schaeffer
Robert R. Schaeffer, 70, of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born in West Bend on September 19, 1951, the son of Albert and Mildred (Hansen) Schaeffer. On July 6, 1974, Bob married Anna H. Kutz in West Bend. He...
Heavy rains prove too much for Hartford Mill Pond Dam | By Steve Volkert
July 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – City of Hartford crews opened up the Mill Pond Dam last. week to drain it down for next week’s reconstruction of the north wall. On Saturday, July 23, the heavy rains filled it back up faster than the bypass could drain it down. The area received just over 3 1/2“ of rain Saturday night.
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
Death investigation underway in West Allis: police
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are conducting a death investigation of an adult male near 99th and Lincoln Saturday morning, the deputy chief said. Deputy Chief Bob Fletcher said it is still too early to determine whether this was from natural causes or some other reason. FOX6 will...
