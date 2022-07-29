Skyrocketing rents pain tenants as inflation rises

For a two night visit to New York City, I tried finding a hotel with 2 Queen Beds as they are more comfortable when sharing with a family. That is a harder feat to accomplish in New York City as the smaller rooms normally mean that you’ll be stuck with Double (Full) Sized Beds. I stumbled on the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West which is a newer property having just opened at the end of 2019. They offered 2 Queen Beds in their rooms, and the hotel looked modern and nice for a Courtyard, so I was sold. Rates for my stay were about $250 per night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO