Skyrocketing rents pain tenants as inflation rises

The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do the evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is actually triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants […]
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says
How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?. Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.
Hotel Review: Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West
For a two night visit to New York City, I tried finding a hotel with 2 Queen Beds as they are more comfortable when sharing with a family. That is a harder feat to accomplish in New York City as the smaller rooms normally mean that you’ll be stuck with Double (Full) Sized Beds. I stumbled on the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West which is a newer property having just opened at the end of 2019. They offered 2 Queen Beds in their rooms, and the hotel looked modern and nice for a Courtyard, so I was sold. Rates for my stay were about $250 per night.
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NYC commercial real estate facing record vacancies, low occupancy: 'People are not coming back'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles weighed in on the volatile housing market, arguing that New York City is suffering from a record-breaking number of commercial office vacancies because businesses are moving to "low tax environments." DON PEEBLES: All cities aren't...
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
The mystery of NYC’s high rents, solved (sort of)
Even as economic storm clouds gather and the housing market craters, the rent is still too damn high across several metropolitan regions. Driving the news: Rumors of New York City’s demise aren't entirely exaggerated, especially as soaring crime and remote work reshapes its culture. But rent inflation has yet to come back to earth.
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
“Tsunami” of NYC evictions? More like a trickle
Evictions in New York City are ticking up since a statewide moratorium expired Jan. 15, but they’re coming in drips, rather than the downpour many predicted. This year, in a city with nearly 2.2 million rentals, marshals had executed only 1,527 residential evictions through the third week of July, according to City Limits. That’s as many as they did every four and a half weeks in 2019.
Banks refuse work with NY cannabis companies, threatening state’s equity goals
As the first New York cannabis businesses work toward the start of sales at the end of the year, many are having trouble getting loans and banking due to the federal prohibition.
Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud
20 Chinese families in Brooklyn temporarily avoided losing their homes after media attention and officials' action. The post Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, contradicted the White House's claim Thursday that the U.S. economy is not currently experiencing a recession. Adams was speaking about the need to use the city’s money wisely during an event with faith leaders when he said the U.S. is in a recession.
NYC Comptroller launches online survey for NYCHA residents
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an unprecedented directive, NYCHA residents can now answer an online survey to help speed up repairs in their homes. “The comptroller’s office has audited NYCHA in the past; 18 times over the past few years,” New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said. “That has helped make change, but we can […]
UPS workers in NYC protest for better working conditions after heat wave
NEW YORK - After NYC saw a record-setting heatwave, UPS drivers and warehouse employees are demanding better working conditions such as air-conditioning or even fans in trucks. "What most people don't realize is that inside the truck, in the cargo area, that can get upwards of 120, 130 degrees," says...
Beware Of This New Text Banking Scam That’s Hitting New Yorkers
There is this new scam that has been going all around the country and officials from New York are warning residents of the Empire State to watch out because the next potential victim could be you or me. According to a report from WKBW-TV, the New York State Division of...
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
