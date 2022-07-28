northwoodsleague.com
Stingers Set Northwoods League Record in 27-2 Win
The Stingers made Northwoods League history tonight by winning a game by 25 runs. The previous record was held by the Mankato Moondogs when they beat a team by 23 runs in 2018. Willmar surpassed that margin tonight. Their 27 runs scored also equals the second most runs ever scored in a Northwoods League game.
10 Teams Swept Their Series With A 27-2 Victory By The Willmar Stingers
For one of the highest scoring games of the season so far, the Willmar Stingers defeated the Larks 27-2 for their 11th win in a row. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders also had an explosive offense to win their second game in a row 21-2. Ten teams continued their success today to sweep their series.
Drey Dirksen Walks it Off in Willmar, 7-6
The hero of the game and the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Night was Drey Dirksen. His solo shot to left field with two outs was the difference maker in tonight’s game. The Stingers got up early in the bottom of the first when Joey Walls sent his...
Express Can’t Complete Comeback Against Stingers
Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express fell to the Willmar Stingers 5-4 on Friday night by a score of 5-4. Willmar has now won a franchise record nine straight games and 17 of their last 18 games. The Express now sit two games in front of the La Crosse Loggers for the second-half title in the Great Plains East.
