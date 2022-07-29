Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization

www.mycouriertribune.com
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
Five Republicans crowd 1st MO state rep primary in northwest Missouri
Five Republicans are on the primary ballot for the First Missouri State Representative District Tuesday. Holly Cronk of Skidmore says she will take the lead when the opportunity arises. “Sometimes you don’t have to be the leader, sometimes you need to be the team member and be a part of...
KCTV 5
U.S. Senate candidates spend weekend campaigning across Missouri in final pitch to voters
U.S. Senate candidates spend weekend campaigning across Missouri in final pitch to voters
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
KCTV 5
Exclusive polling has Schmitt, Valentine squaring off to replace U.S. Senator Blunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of...
myleaderpaper.com
Candidates say they have no control over negative mailers
It’s that season – the time when Election Day draws near and mailboxes are filled with campaign mailers from all sorts of candidates. Those who have sorted through their daily delivery in recent weeks may have noticed a few that take a decidedly negative stance toward a particular candidate but don’t mention who voters should choose instead when they go to the polls next week.
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
myleaderpaper.com
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
Ozarks First.com
Preventing the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is working hard to prevent the spread of Hydrilla in the state. Find out how you can help stop the spread of this invasive species.
mymoinfo.com
New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri
(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
KCTV 5
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
themissouritimes.com
Press Release: Over $180,000 to be paid to Missourians in response to defrauding case
Editor’s Note: This is a press release sent to The Missouri Times by Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office. Jefferson City, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending payments to 244,745 consumers in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that affected consumers in dozens of countries, including the United States and Canada. This victory comes after Missouri and the FTC’s 2018 complaint against the Next Gen defendants charged Kevin Brandes, William Graham, C. Floyd Anderson, and corporations under their control with sending tens of millions of deceptive personalized mailers to consumers around the world since 2013.
