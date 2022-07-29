American Resources Corporation’s Carnegie 1 Mine Set to Double Metallurgical Carbon Production with Development of Bridge Section

www.streetinsider.com
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c
Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oil producer BP reported its largest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday amid higher energy prices worldwide and gasoline prices in the United States that are still over $4 per gallon. In its second-quarter earnings report, BP reported a profit of $9.3 billion. In the...
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
