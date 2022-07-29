ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

Briarcliff High School Students Answer a Presidential Call to Action

By Tevin Kim
riverjournalonline.com
 4 days ago
riverjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
KINGS POINT, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.

New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
VALHALLA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
Briarcliff Manor, NY
Government
theharlemvalleynews.net

Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.

Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Starr
96.1 The Breeze

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#American
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Wallkill condemns animal ride at Orange County Fair

TOWN OF WALLKILL – As the annual Orange County Fair continues, the Town of Wallkill has condemned an attraction involving moneys riding on the backs of dogs, Town Supervisor George Serrano said. “We urge the operators of the fair to discontinue this attraction and any other practice that results...
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy