Briarcliff High School Students Answer a Presidential Call to Action

The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New DocumentaryJeryl BrunnerNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express WatchdogFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Animal advocacy group calls for shut down of Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
An animal advocacy group is raising concerns about Sloth Encounters after it was slapped with multiple violations by the town of Islip.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Danbury Mom Accused Of Killing 3 Kids Had Been Cited For Providing Illegal Day Care
The Connecticut mother who allegedly killed her three children before hanging herself was recently cited twice by the state for providing illegal daycare services. The apparent triple murder-suicide in Fairfield County happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior Panjon, age 12, Joselyn Panjon, age...
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
Letter left by Danbury mother who killed kids
Letter was left by woman who killed her three children in Danbury, Connecticut, before killing herself, according to her husband, who spoke with Hearst Connecticut.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Wallkill condemns animal ride at Orange County Fair
TOWN OF WALLKILL – As the annual Orange County Fair continues, the Town of Wallkill has condemned an attraction involving moneys riding on the backs of dogs, Town Supervisor George Serrano said. “We urge the operators of the fair to discontinue this attraction and any other practice that results...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
ALERT CENTER: 23-year-old New Windsor woman missing
A 23-year-old woman from New Windsor has been missing since early Sunday morning.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
kclu.org
Professional landscapers are reluctant to plug into electric mowers due to cost
SCARSDALE, N.Y. — Electric lawn mowers have taken the U.S. consumer market by storm over the past few years. And they've done so quietly — about 20 decibels more quietly in some cases. Once restricted to lawns no larger than the length of an extension cord, mowers on...
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
