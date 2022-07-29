WestRock (WRK) Appoints Dmitri L. Stockton to its Board

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
StreetInsider.com
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
StreetInsider.com
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Like Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings? Also look at JMIA, LB, KEYS, JWN.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0