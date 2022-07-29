ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Catholic identity shines at St. Leo the Great School

 4 days ago
canalstreetchronicles.com

Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans

Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Memorial for victims of violence unveiled at Treme church

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 2,200 victims of violence in and around the city are now forever memorialized in an installation meant to provoke thought and conversation about solutions. Saint Anna’s Episcopal Church unveiled their “Victims of Violence Tree of Life Memorial” by local artist Michael Peart in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Michael Hilton, Jordyn Vicknair honored at teachers gala in New Orleans

Ascension Parish's Jordyn Vicknair and Michael Hilton III were among the education professionals honored at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education recognized the teacher and principal of the year finalists on July 30. Hilton was named the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish Hospital celebrates New ENT Clinic with ribbon cutting ceremony

DESTREHAN – St. Charles Parish Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a new ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Destrehan. The ENT clinic is equipped with new specialized pediatric equipment funded by a $100,000 donation from Valero Energy Corporation as part of the company’s 2021 Benefit for Children. Equipment includes pediatric scopes, an audiometer used to diagnose hearing deficiency and a tympanometer used to evaluate middle ear function and determine if pressure equalizer (PE) tubes are necessary, a common medical procedure necessary in some children to help decrease ear infections.
DESTREHAN, LA

