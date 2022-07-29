www.streetinsider.com
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c

Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million.
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to Market Perform.
Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Earnings
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Earnings
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Hold to Sell.
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from Buy to Neutral.
