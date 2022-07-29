ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings

Like Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings? Also look at X, CO, OAS, TRGP. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c

Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)
STOCKS

