Volitionrx Limited (VNRX) Prices 3M Share Offering at $2/sh

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the...
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) click here.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
