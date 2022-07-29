Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.33; 10.1% Yield

www.streetinsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on The TJX Companies
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Positive, 'New Catalysts Skew Risk/Reward to the Upside'
Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil upgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Negative
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
